Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCEP. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

CCEP opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

