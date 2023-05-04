NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NEU opened at $397.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.85. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $404.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $682.56 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NewMarket by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NewMarket by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.