Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LXFR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Price Performance

LXFR opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $415.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. Research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 610,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 434,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 333,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 192,180 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.