Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 86.72% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
