Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 86.72% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

