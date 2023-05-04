Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Cinedigm stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

