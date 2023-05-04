Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lannett by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lannett by 483.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

