Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.
