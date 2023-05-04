Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

SNA has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $262.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.78.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,764,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

