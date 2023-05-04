New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
NYCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.54.
Shares of NYCB opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.
In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 123,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 54,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 755,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
