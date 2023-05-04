Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

