TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

TrueBlue stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,976.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 181.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 14.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

