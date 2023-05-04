Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $198.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,192,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 79.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading

