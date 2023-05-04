Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 3.8 %

TEO stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 567,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

