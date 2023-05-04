Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 3.6 %

RCON stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.