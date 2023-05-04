Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $363,869.67 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $363,869.67. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,611.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $66,542.85.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $198,287.04.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $465,920.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $656,863.96.

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $427,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74.

Shares of PI stock opened at $87.72 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $120.11.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

