Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Purchases $400,000.72 in Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) Director Gregg Williams purchased 408,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $400,000.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,044,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vivani Medical Price Performance

Shares of VANI opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Vivani Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VANI. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

