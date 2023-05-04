Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $398,798.40 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ventyx Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $48,913,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $37,423,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

