Thomas W. Hofmann Sells 1,212 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

WST stock opened at $368.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after buying an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.