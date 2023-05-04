Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 68,736 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $461,218.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,767,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,119,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $409,940.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $131,563.41.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

