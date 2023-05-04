3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells $683,275.71 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of 3M

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

