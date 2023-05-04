Tsontcho Ianchulev Sells 90,000 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tsontcho Ianchulev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 60,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of Eyenovia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.70. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

