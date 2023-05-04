Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $560,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,010,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $617,625.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $619,750.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.76 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rambus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rambus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Rambus by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.