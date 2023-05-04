Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $660,625.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.82. The company has a market cap of $406.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.