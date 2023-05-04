Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

