Matthew Farrell Sells 138,081 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

CHD opened at $97.43 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 22.0% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

