Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Insider Sells 54,146 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V opened at $225.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.05. The company has a market cap of $425.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 56,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

