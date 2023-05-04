Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Update

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 12,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.