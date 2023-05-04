LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveOne by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LiveOne by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LiveOne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveOne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveOne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

LiveOne Trading Up 9.7 %

LVO stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.38. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveOne will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.