CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 953,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock worth $709,793. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after buying an additional 761,752 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,568,000 after buying an additional 489,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,088,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after buying an additional 62,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

