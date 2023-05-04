Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Increases By 6.5%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 698,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYRN opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

