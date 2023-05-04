Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Increases By 6.5%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 698,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BYRN opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.38.
