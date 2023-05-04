Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Short Interest Up 6.5% in April

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.