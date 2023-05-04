Short Interest in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expands By 6.6%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 432,100 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Arcimoto

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUV. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Arcimoto by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 95,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283,769 shares during the period.

Arcimoto Stock Performance

About Arcimoto

FUV opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80.

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm?s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

