Short Interest in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Increases By 6.5%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 198,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inventiva stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVA stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

