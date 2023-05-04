Berenberg Bank Cuts Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 270

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 133 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.40. Moonpig Group has a 12-month low of GBX 102 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.40 ($3.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £455.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,934.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Company Profile

In other Moonpig Group news, insider David W. Keens purchased 110,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £134,322 ($167,818.59). 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

