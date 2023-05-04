Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($201.35) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($188.66) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a £102 ($127.44) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($167.42) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.41) to £160 ($199.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £142.27 ($177.75).

FLTR opened at £154.60 ($193.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($91.70) and a fifty-two week high of £168.32 ($210.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9,017.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is £145.55 and its 200 day moving average is £128.89.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of £142.27 ($177.75) per share, with a total value of £142,270 ($177,748.63). Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

