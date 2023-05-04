Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $64.54 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

About Ultralife

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ultralife in the third quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 25.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.