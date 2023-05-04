Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $64.54 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
