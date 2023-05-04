Head to Head Analysis: Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Surface Oncology N/A -53.11% -33.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Innate Pharma and Surface Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $60.78 million 3.80 -$61.22 million N/A N/A Surface Oncology $30.00 million 1.17 -$63.59 million ($1.07) -0.54

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innate Pharma and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surface Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,037.93%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Surface Oncology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). Its pipeline also includes licensed product programs, such as a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930, Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (SRF813, preclinical). The company was founded by David S. Grayzel in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

