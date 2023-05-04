Comparing Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $890.70 million 3.67 $303.20 million $2.68 10.99 Ohio Valley Banc $57.78 million 1.98 $13.34 million $2.80 8.54

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glacier Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 50.20%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 30.08% 10.37% 1.10% Ohio Valley Banc 23.08% 10.01% 1.07%

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.