Analyzing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 28.57 -$18.48 million N/A N/A Star Equity $112.15 million 0.09 -$5.25 million ($0.52) -1.26

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -13,642.44% N/A -1,203.19% Star Equity -4.68% 9.94% 3.55%

Summary

Star Equity beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials. The Investment segment operates real estate assets that were acquired and minority investments. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

