IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Truist Financial

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.25.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $187.02 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.