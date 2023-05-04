JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raised to “Buy” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

