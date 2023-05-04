Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.23.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OC opened at $106.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96.

Insider Activity

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.