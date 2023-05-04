Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Sells $1,124,728.36 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
VRTX stock opened at $346.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.27 and its 200 day moving average is $307.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $233.01 and a one year high of $354.46.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.
