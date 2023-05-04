Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $993,556.56 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $993,556.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,763,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,039,184.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $903,460.28.

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.43 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

