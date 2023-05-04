Brian D. Haney Sells 2,500 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $329.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $345.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading

