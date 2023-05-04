Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,600,620.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tesla Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $509.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
