Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,600,620.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $509.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

