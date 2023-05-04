PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $1,892,936.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PACCAR stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

