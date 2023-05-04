United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,834,560.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $1,834,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $218.40 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $174.36 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 273.0% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.