MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Lowered to $37.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.17.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.41. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,445,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 129,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MarineMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,740,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Stories

