Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.40, for a total value of $1,851,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $218.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $174.36 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Argus reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.