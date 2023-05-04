Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Claudio Merengo Sells 21,793 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Graco Stock Down 1.5 %

GGG stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Graco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 104.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,306 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

